MAMMOTH HOT SPRINGS, Wyo. (KIFI/KIDK) – Yellowstone National Park hosted 955,645 recreation visits in July 2020.

This is a 2% increase from July 2019.

So far in 2020, the park has hosted 1,664,830 recreation visits, down 27.5% from the same period last year.

The park was closed due to health and safety reasons related to COVID-19 beginning March 24, 2020. Two Wyoming entrances opened on May 18 and three Montana entrances opened on June 1, 2020.

All five entrances have been open since June 1.

The list below shows the year-to-date trend for recreation visits over the last several years (through July):

2020 – 1,664,830

2019 – 2,294,690

2018 – 2,322,270

2017 – 2,316,542

2016 – 2,427,988

2015 – 2,279,557

You can view more data on park visitation HERE.