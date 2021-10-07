YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK (KIFI) – A former employee of Yellowstone National Park is facing life in prison.

Gregory Toth is charged with assault with a deadly weapon and kidnapping.

It comes after the prosecution says he held another man at knifepoint in the park last week.

Both charges are felonies.

Toth also faces misappropriation of property, possession of marijuana, driving under the influence and having an open container in a vehicle.

The post Yellowstone kidnapper faces life in prison appeared first on Local News 8.