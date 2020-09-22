Local News

YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK (KIFI/KIDK) – Yellowstone National Park officials discovered a new backcountry fire in the Heart Lake area late Monday morning.

The Hancock fire was estimated at one-tenth of an acre. A lightning strike, observed in the area a few days ago, was the probable cause.

The fire is smoldering with new open flame. Because of its low spread potential and location in a remote, southeast corner of the park, fire staff will not take direct action.

There are no closures in the area and campsites and trails remain open.