BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) – Officials have announced roads in Yellowstone National Park will be closed from the middle of March into April while workers clear snow.

Officials announced the park will close in segments as crews start clearing the roads beginning March 15.

Park officials hope to reopen some roads to vehicles April 17, depending on weather conditions.

Cyclists will be given access to the park before vehicles, with spring biking set to open in early April.

The park’s website does not give an exact date on which cyclists will be allowed access to the roads.