Local News

YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK (KIFI/KIDK)-Yellowstone National Park expected to open the Grand Loop Road between Old Faithful and West Thumb Junction Thursday.

There was no significant growth in the Lone Star Fire Wednesday and the area reports heavy rain and thunderstorm activity overnight.

Firefighters plan to hike into the Howard Eaton and Shoshone Lake trails to monitor fire behavior today, especially along the heel and northwest flank of the fire.

The fire started by lightning Saturday afternoon. It is estimated at 820 acres. Activity Thursday was described as moderate, with some single-tree torching, creeping and smoldering. It was moving northeast and was expected to get close to Grand Loop Road.

Engines will continue to monitor the Old Faithful area for structure protection and will begin some point protection in infrastructure and picnic areas.