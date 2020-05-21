MAMMOTH HOT SPRINGS, Wyo. (KIFI/KIDK)-Yellowstone National Park reports visitation during its first three days of operation were 90% of normal through the East Entrance, near Cody, and 60% of normal at the South Entrance, near Jackson.  

The Park does expect those numbers to increase over the Memorial Day weekend.

Yellowstone reported these numbers for the first three days of its “reopening”, about 20% of usual numbers.

May 18                            2019                   2020                   Difference

East Gate                         478                      504                      105% of 2019

South Gate                      910                      542                      60% of 2019

Total                                 1,388                  1,046                   75% of 2019

May 19                             2019                  2020                  Difference

East Gate                          585                     502                      86% of 2019

South Gate                       825                     584                      71% of 2019

Total                                  1,410                  1,086                  77% of 2019

May 20                             2019                  2020                  Difference

East Gate                          546                     307                      56% of 2019

South Gate                       876                     395                      45% of 2019

Total                                  1,422                  702                      49% of 2019

Last year, when all five entrances were open on the same dates, there were almost 5,000 cars counted each day.   

Park officials said the Old Faithful boardwalk was one of the busiest sections of the park.  Most families and groups traveling together were not socially distanced from one another.  Face coverings are not required, but are being recommended.

Park staff said they observed limited use of masks in outdoor areas.

The park has spent approximately $136,000 on COVID-19 mitigation, including personal protective equipment, electrostatic disinfectant sprayers to clean restrooms, facial coverings and plexiglass shields at the visitor center and entrance station.  Another $40,000 in equipment is on back order.