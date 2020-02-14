YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK (KIFI/KIDK)-The National Park Service has identified four options to replace the Yellowstone River Bridge in Yellowstone National Park. They are part of an environmental analysis that looked at the impacts to geothermal resources, visitor experience, vegetation, and wetlands.

Built in the 1960’s, the crumbling bridge is located on the Northeast Entrance Road near Tower Junction. The concrete deck, sidewalks and parapets have all deteriorated. Since the bridge is part of the only road corridor that is open year-round, updates are deemed necessary to make the route safe for park visitors.

The preferred alternative would replace the bridge with as larger 1,200 foot-long bridge about 500 feet south of the existing location. It would require one mile of new road to line up with the new bridge. Once complete, about 1.5 miles of existing road would be removed and the area restored.

Other options include a new bridge adjacent to the existing bridge. Another alternative would reconstruct and widen the bridge. Both options would reconfigure and expand the Yellowstone River Picnic Area and improve turnouts.

The final option is to do nothing.

If it’s decided to move forward, construction would begin in the fall of 2022 and continue through 2024, as long as funding allows. Construction delays would be up to 30 minutes with occasional two to four hours, depending on the alternative.

The Park Service is accepting public comments on the assessment until Maarch 15, 2020.

Comments may be submitted online at: https://parkplanning.nps.gov/yrb, by hand-delivery, or by mail. Comments will not be accepted by fax, email, or by any other means.

Hand-deliver comments during business hours to: Albright Visitor Center, Attention: Yellowstone River Bridge Replacement, Mammoth Hot Springs, Yellowstone National Park, Wyoming 82190.

Mail comments to: Compliance Office, Attention: Yellowstone River Bridge Replacement, P.O. Box 168, Yellowstone National Park, Wyoming 82190.