MAMMOTH HOT SPRINGS, Wyo. (KIFI) – Yellowstone National Park is asking for public comment on revised Commercial Use Authorization (CUA) and service-related operating plans that will guide commercial services in the park for the next five years.

The purpose of these revisions is to update the existing CUA and operating plans, last approved in 2013.

These revisions would improve the CUA program’s consistency with federal laws, policies and guidelines, and accommodate changing visitor needs and interests.

The park would begin operating under this new plan beginning January 1, 2022.

The revised plans would affect both existing and potential CUA holders, and includes the following updates:

Activity-based CUAs: Bicycling Tours, Environmental Education Tours, Skiing/Snowshoeing, Motorized Boating, Non-Motorized Boating, Overnight Backcountry Trips, Painting and Photography Workshops, Stream and Shoreline Fishing, Road-Based Transportation (groups 1-25), Wedding and Portrait Photography and Single-session Wedding and Portrait Photography.

Service-based CUAs: Towing and Automotive Services (RV and RV appliance repair, tire repair, locksmith) and Water Access (specific to the Yellowstone River in Gardiner, Montana).

CUA applications are accepted year-round. Applications may be submitted any time during the current operating year of January 1-December 31 (the previous application period was October 1-March 1). Applications for the following operating year will be accepted beginning October 1 of the current year.

CUA permit application fees cost $300 annually for each activity-based CUA requested (remains unchanged), $150 every two years for a service-based CUA and $100 per Single-session Wedding and Portrait Photography CUA.

Management fees remain unchanged and include 3%, 4% or 5% of annual gross receipts. Additional fees are not required for service-based or Single-session Wedding and Portrait Photography CUAs.

Comments must be received by November 23, 2021. Comments may be submitted online at: https://parkplanning.nps.gov/YELLCUA or by mail. Comments will not be accepted by fax, email or other means. Mail comments to: Compliance Office, Attention: CUA Plan Revisions, P.O. Box 168, Yellowstone National Park, Wyoming 82190.

Before including your address, phone number, email, or other personal information, be aware that your entire comment – including your personally identifiable information – may be made public at any time. You may ask us to withhold your personally identifiable information from public review, but they cannot guarantee they will be able to do so.

The post Yellowstone seeks public comments on revised Commercial Use Authorization plans appeared first on Local News 8.