MAMMOTH HOT SPRINGS, Wyo. (KIFI) – Beginning Sept. 8, Yellowstone National Park will no longer require visitors to obtain a day-use ticket to drive the 6-mile road corridor between Tower Junction and Slough Creek.

The park piloted the day-use program Aug. 3 to expand access to this impacted area in the northern part of Yellowstone following the historic flood event in June.

After closely monitoring use in the area, the park found the corridor could safely maintain an increase in day-use capacity.

This road corridor is essentially a dead-end, and people driving large vehicles (buses, long towing units etc.) are asked to be aware that turnaround areas along the Slough Creek Campground Road are limited.

The only section of the Northeast Entrance Road open is from Tower Junction to Slough Creek. The remainder of the Northeast Entrance Road (Lamar Valley east to the barrier near Warm Creek) is closed to all traffic due to significant flood damage. The North (Gardiner, Montana) and Northeast (Cooke City/Silver Gate, Montana) entrances are closed with limited access (see below) due to significant flood damage. Visitors wanting to drive the Tower Junction to Slough Creek road corridor will need to enter the park through the West, South or East entrances.

Additional information

Tower Junction to Slough Creek open to public

Some trails and backcountry campsites in the northern range of the park near this road corridor are closed due to flood damage. Know before you go! Visit Yellowstone’s Backcountry Situation Report for the most up-to-date details.

Slough Creek Campground is closed for the season.

Lamar Valley closed to public

The Northeast Entrance Road between Lamar Valley and the barrier near Warm Creek (2 miles from the Northeast Entrance), is closed to all vehicle, bicycle and foot traffic while major construction repairs are made. This section of road is an active construction zone, and the closure is expected to stay in place until Oct. 15 to allow contractors to complete work prior to winter.

North and Northeast entrances closed to visitor vehicular traffic

Yellowstone’s North and Northeast entrances remain closed to visitor vehicular traffic; however, access is available by approved commercial tours, bicycle (on paved roadways) and foot through the North (Gardiner, Montana) and Northeast (Cooke City/Silver Gate, Montana) entrances to fish and hike in areas not identified as closed. From the North Entrance, visitors can travel 1 mile to the Rescue Creek Trailhead. From the Northeast Entrance, visitors can travel 2 miles to the barrier near the Warm Creek area.

The temporary road (Old Gardiner Road) that connects Gardiner, Montana, to Mammoth Hot Springs is an active construction zone and closed until Oct. 15 to allow contractors to complete work prior to winter. At this time, ONLY approved personnel and commercial tours are allowed on the Old Gardiner Road in specific traffic windows.

Stay informed

Visitors traveling to the park must stay informed about what is OPEN and CLOSED throughout the park. Visit Operating Hours and Seasons for more info.

Monitor the park website and social media for updates.

Visit Camp in Backcountry for details about backcountry permits.

Stay informed about up-to-date road conditions in Yellowstone: Visit Park Roads. Receive Yellowstone road alerts on your mobile phone by texting “82190” to 888-777 (an automatic text reply will confirm receipt and provide instructions). Call (307) 344-2117 for a recorded message.



