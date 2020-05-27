Local News

MAMMOTH HOT SPRINGS, Wyo. (KIFI/KIDK) – Visitors continued enjoying the southern loop of Yellowstone National Park over the Memorial Day weekend.

A large snowstorm closed the major mountain passes in the park on Saturday, which required the park to close the east and south entrances while crews cleared the roads. This lowered visitation on Saturday.

Visitation through the east and south entrances on Sunday and Monday was comparable to the 2019 Memorial Day weekend.

Visitation

Due to the snowstorm Saturday, visitation was only compared for Sunday and Monday of the weekend. Totals for both entrances were 97% of 2019. Vehicle counts per day are broken down below.