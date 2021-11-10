MAMMOTH HOT SPRINGS, Wyo. (KIFI) – The park hosted 316,662 recreation visits in October 2021, down 12% from October 2020 (359,889 visits), which was the busiest October on record.

Recreation visits this October were up 85% from October 2019 (171,339 visits). Several short-term, weather-related road closures likely impacted visitation in 2019.

So far in 2021, the park has hosted 4,789,644 recreation visits, up 28% from the same period last year, and up 20% from 2019.

The list below shows the year-to-date trend for recreation visits over the last several years (through October):

2021 – 4,789,644

2020 – 3,753,531

2019 – 3,979,154

2018 – 4,078,771

2017 – 4,084,762

2016 – 4,212,782

The park was closed March 24-May 18, 2020, due to COVID-19. Two entrances were open May 18-31 and the remaining three opened on June 1.

