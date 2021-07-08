MAMMOTH HOT SPRINGS, Wyo. (KIFI) – Yellowstone National Park vehicle entries through the Fourth of July weekend showed an 8% increase over the same weekend in 2019.

This year is compared to 2019 instead of 2020 because of COVID-19.

Visitation statistics (*vehicle entries) per day for July 2-5, 2021, compared to July 5-8, 2019, are listed below.

Summer is Yellowstone’s busiest season as millions of people visit the park in June, July and August. If you plan to travel to Yellowstone this summer, plan ahead, expect crowding and recreate responsibly to protect yourself and the park.

