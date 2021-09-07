MAMMOTH HOT SPRINGS, Wyo. (KIFI) – Parkwide vehicle entries through the Labor Day weekend showed a 21% increase over the same weekend in 2019.

This year is compared to 2019 instead of 2020 because of COVID-19.

Visitation statistics per day for September 3-6, 2021, compared to August 30-September 2, 2019, are listed below.

Vehicle entry data is collected from park entrance stations point-of-sale system. This data informs official visitation stats, posted after the end of each month at NPS Stats website. Vehicle entry data will be shared in press releases following summer holiday weekends (Memorial Day, Fourth of July and Labor Day).

If you plan to travel to Yellowstone this autumn, plan ahead, expect crowding and recreate responsibly to protect yourself and the park.

The post Yellowstone visitation statistics on Labor Day weekend 2021 appeared first on Local News 8.