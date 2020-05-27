Local News

MAMMOTH HOT SPRINGS, Wyo. (KIFI/KIDK)-Yellowstone National Park has reopened a public comment period on a proposal to expand WI-FI for park visitors and staff. It will give the public opportunity to comment on new plans to do that work.

Access Parks’ proposal included installation of indoor Wi-Fi networks and associated equipment to serve lodging facilities and employee housing. A new proposal from the company was released in March. It called for installation of up to 484 small antennas at various locations.

A network of 39 additional antennas would also be required to hook the antennas up to internet service outside the park.

The National Park Service will accept public comments on the revised plan until June 10. You can find more information here.