YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK (KIFI) – Wildfire season has begun in Yellowstone National Park. The parkwide fire danger level for Yellowstone is high.

Currently, there are no fire restrictions. However, park staff monitor conditions and may put restrictions in place if wildland fuels continue to dry out.

Campfires are only permitted within established fire rings in campgrounds and some backcountry campsites. Campfires must always be attended and cold to the touch before abandoning. Soak, stir, feel, repeat.

Gray Fire

A new wildland fire was detected Aug. 29 by a passing aircraft.

The 0.1-acre lightning-ignited Gray Fire is located about 1 mile east of the Fawn Pass Patrol Cabin, just south of the Fawn Pass Trail.

The park’s Helitack crew contained the fire.

No emergency closures are anticipated.

Telemark Fire

West Yellowstone Smokejumpers reported the first lightning-ignited wildfire of the year on the evening of Aug. 16.

The Telemark Fire is located west of U.S. Hwy 191 between mile markers 17 and 18 near a segment of the highway that runs through Yellowstone National Park.

The fire is approximately 10 feet by 10 feet in size and was burning in brush and timber. There were no open flames.

The fire was suppressed by a U.S. Forest Service engine crew out of the Hebgen Ranger District. Crews will monitor the area until it is deemed out.

Yellowstone thanks the crews from the Hebgen Ranger District and the Custer Gallatin National Forest for their continued support on fires through an interagency partnership.

Obsidian Fire

The first fire of the season began as a vehicle fire in a parking lot at Old Faithful on July 20. Flames moved from the burning vehicle to the grass and burned a nearby pine tree.

The fire was under 0.1 acre in size and was suppressed and declared out on the same day.

The Greater Yellowstone area is a fire-adapted ecosystem. Fire plays an important role in maintaining the health of this area’s wildlife habitat and vegetation.

Stay informed about current fire activity in Yellowstone.

