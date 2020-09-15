Health

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – You don’t need to leave your car to get a flu shot this year.

Mountain View Hospital and its doctors are making it easy for you to get your shot.

The hospital is hosting 12 drive-thru influenza vaccination clinics between now and the end of October.

“It is always a good idea to receive the annual flu vaccination and, with rare exception, all of us are eligible,” said Dr. Bryan Hammar with Community Care in Rigby. “This year, however, may be the most important year in our lifetimes to receive the flu vaccine as we wage war with an unseen enemy – COVID 19. Those who receive the vaccine will have a better chance of staying healthy, which will free up valuable resources and personnel to better fight the battle with the novel coronavirus.”

The drive-thru flu clinics are open to anyone who wants to get the influenza vaccination. No appointments are necessary.

You simply need to bring a photo ID and you health insurance card.

Most insurance plans cover the full cost of getting a flu shot, and Idahoans who do not have health insurance can pay $20 for the vaccine.

Doctors recommend anyone older than six months of age get a flu vaccine.

Mountain View Hospital is offering drive thru flu clinics for the following dates and locations:

Community Care Rigby

167 E 1st Street, Rigby

September 16 | 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

October 3 | 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Blackfoot Medical Center

1441 Parkway Drive, Backfoot

September 19 | 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

October 13 | 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Community Care Channing

2725 Channing Way, Idaho Falls

September 22 | 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Physicians Immediate Care Center

495 Yellowstone Avenue, Pocatello

September 24 | 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Shelley Family Medical Center

210 S Emerson Avenue, Shelley

September 25 | 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Community Care Rexburg

404 N 2nd E, Rexburg

September 29 | 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

October 16 | 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Community Care Pocatello

1595 Yellowstone Avenue, Pocatello

October 6 | 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Dr. Brad Erikson Family Medicine

2330 Coronado Street, Idaho Falls

October 7 | 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Community Care Westside

765 S Utah Avenue, Idaho Falls

October 22 | 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

If you have questions about the upcoming drive-thru flu clinics, call Mountain View Hospital’s Population Health team at 208- 542-7307.