IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho Power crews are gearing up for wildfire season.

They have begun wrapping wood poles with fire-resistant mesh, upgrading conductors and switches, adding spark-prevention equipment in high risk areas and clearing vegetation.

Even though we have seen a lot of wet weather recently, Idaho Power says fire season is coming.

Customers can help, too. Here are a few simple steps they can take to stay informed:

Update contact information so Idaho Power can reach them in emergencies at idahopower.com/contactupdate.

Sign up for outage alerts at idahopower.com/alerts.

Put together an outage kit, and prepare for unique circumstances like medical needs and watering livestock.

