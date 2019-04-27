Young girl keeps herself and brother alive following parents’ murder-suicide, police say

A young girl was hailed a “hero” by California police officers after she kept herself and her infant brother alive for “several days” following their parents’ murder-suicide.

Capt. Maureen Ryan of the Topanga division of the Los Angeles Police Department called the young girl “a hero.”

“The baby is a miracle baby and the little girl is a hero. She’s an absolute hero,” Ryan said at a press conference.

A 46-year-old man shot his 38-year-old wife as she laid in bed, police said. The man then took his own life on April 11. The couple’s two young children were not injured in the incident.

The children were at the home for “several days” before officers responded to the home on Sunday, April 14 after receiving calls of an “assault with a deadly weapon shots fired” at the residence. The names of the children and the parents were not immediately available due to the ongoing probe, ABC News reported.

The children were said to be OK after they were taken to the hospital. They are in the care of the Department of Children and Family Services of Los Angeles County.