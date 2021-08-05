BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Authorities say a 5-year-old boy who was last seen July 27 is still missing as of Wednesday.

Searchers have scoured miles of land in rural western Idaho, drained canals and combed over security footage for the past week.

Fruitland Police Chief JD Huff says the agency is using every possible resource in the search for Michael Joseph Vaughn, including scent-tracking dogs, drones, helicopters, a dive team and paragliders.

googletag.cmd.push(function () {

googletag.display(“div-gpt-ad-6”);

});

The boy who answers to the nickname, “Monkey,” was last seen in the evening outside his home.

He was wearing a blue “Minecraft” t-shirt, dark blue boxer briefs and flip flops.

Huff urged people in the region to re-search their own properties.

The post Young Idaho boy still missing despite exhaustive search appeared first on Local News 8.