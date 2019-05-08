Young Marine hopeful helped stop Colorado school shooting that left 1 dead, 8 injured

A student who helped subdue one of the Colorado school shooters is a member of the Marines’ Delayed Entry Program, the U.S. Marine Corps said Wednesday.

The Marines said the student, Brendan Bialy, put his own safety at risk and showed “courage and commitment” in helping tackle a gunman in the STEM School in the south Denver suburbs.

At a press conference on Wednesday afternoon, Bialy said he tackled the gunman and fought back out of pure instinct.

He said he refused to be a victim, and he has been getting online gratitude from as far away as Ireland.

“The United States Marine Corps has confirmed that Brendan Bialy, a current poolee in the Marine Corps Delayed Entry Program (DEP), assisted in subduing an active shooter at STEM School Highlands Ranch on May 7, 2019,” Capt. Michael Maggitti said in a statement. “Brendan’s courage and commitment to swiftly ending this tragic incident at the risk of his own safety is admirable and inspiring. His decisive actions resulted in the safety and protection of his teachers and fellow classmates. Brendan joined the DEP July 12, 2018 out of Recruiting Sub-station Parker, CO, and is scheduled to ship to recruit training this summer.”

The Delayed Entry Program allows prospective Marines to sign up days or months before they start training.

Fox 31 reported that Bialy is to begin training this summer.

Maggitti said Bialy was not injured.

Authorities said 18-year-old Kendrick Castillo was killed after he lunged at one of the shooters. Eight other students were injured.

Authorities said one of the suspects is 18-year-old Devon Erickson, a student at the STEM School Highlands Ranch where Tuesday’s shootings occurred. They said the second suspect is a juvenile who also attended the school. Authorities said the two students used at least two handguns.

Douglas County Sheriff Tony Spurlock said the suspects had a “number of weapons” in Tuesday’s shooting including two handguns, which he said they weren’t old enough to buy or own.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.