BOISE, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-Your Health Idaho clients will have a record number of medical and dental plans to choose from, plus a new insurance carrier in the 2021 mix.

According to Your Health Idaho, Regence, which currently sells small group and individual plans off-exchange in Idaho, will offer medical coverage on the plan for the first time next year.

Regence will bring the total number of carriers on the Idaho exchange to seven.

“We are pleased to welcome Regence to Your Health Idaho,” said Pat Kelly, Your Health Idaho Executive Director. “Adding another regional insurance carrier means even more choice for Idahoans and continued local control for the Idaho marketplace.”

Beginning Thursday, 136 medical and 13 dental plans will be available for preview on the Your Health Idaho’s website.

“When Idahoans visit our website on Oct. 1, they will be able to compare plans, search for preferred providers, and even confirm that their prescription medications will be covered,” said Kelly. “Most importantly, they will get a sense of what plans are available in their area and what they can expect to pay in 2021.”

One in three Idahoans who enrolled with Your Health Idaho in 2020, paid $Zero for their monthly premium. The savings is due to the monthly tax credit, which only applies to plans purchased through the exchange.

Final 2021 rates will be posted later this week. Preliminary numbers suggest a 1% increase compared to last year.

The open enrollment period for 2021 health insurance coverage is November 1 through December 15, 2020.