POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – The City of Pocatello Parks and Rec. Dept. is seeking comments about a planned Pioneer Ridge Trail System.

It would be located in the BLM’s East Bench Recreation Management Zone. Designers are planning a primary access point along Pocatello Creek Road. It would lead to than 20 miles of trails. They would offer hiking, biking, horseback riding and some all-terrain-vehicle use.

City Council members plan to discuss the proposal at their March 11 meeting. Before then, comments will be accepted by email at city.council@pocatello.us., or call call 208-234-6163 to have your comments logged.

googletag.cmd.push(function () {

googletag.display(“div-gpt-ad-6”);

});

To view the executive summary, click here. For information on the City of Pocatello Parks and Recreation Department, click here.

The Portneuf River Vision is also looking for your input on the future of a pair of Pocatello parks. Have your say by clicking on the story here.

The post Your thoughts wanted on Proposed Trail System in Pocatello appeared first on Local News 8.