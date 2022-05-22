POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – Pocatello’s youth are trying to highlight the conversation around mental health.

Mayor Brian Blad’s Youth Advisory Council hosted a Teen Mental Health Awareness 5K at Ross Park on Saturday.

The goal was to bring awareness to teen mental health and the resources available in our area.

The Council believes mental health is an ongoing problem in the community that doesn’t get the recognition it deserves.

“This is a really fun way to get the community together and have a positive note on it,” said Century High School student Maiah Slaughter. “It’s something we can take care of if we step in together and do our best together to take care of the problem by hand.”

The Council has been in existence since 1992, and have been planning events like this one for 30 years.

The post Youth Advisory Council hosts Teen Mental Health Awareness 5K appeared first on Local News 8.