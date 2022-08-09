IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Youth Jam is a free event for kids to dive in to art. The program starts this Thursday and goes until Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day.

The theme of this year’s Youth Jam is Fairytales and Fantasy.

Throughout the event, kids can look forward to a big variety of activities and art projects that they can participate in. This includes spin painting, making superheroes, coloring, bubble wrap painting and more.

The Idaho Falls Arts Council believes this is a great way for the next generation to get started in art.

Local vendors and performers will also be there for families to enjoy.

For more information on the activities and when to expect certain performances, click HERE.

