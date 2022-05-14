REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI) – East Idaho kids and their parents learned about the great outdoors Saturday at the Youth Outdoor Skills Day put on by the Idaho Department of Fish and Game.

“There are so many things to do in the great outdoors here in Idaho that we just really like to get people out, to learn them up a little bit about what’s available and try to get them involved and outdoors,” said the Department of Fish and Game Communications Director James Bower. “That’s what Idaho is all about to us, and we’re very passionate about that.”

Children and their parents participated in mock-bear-hunts, anti-poaching lessons, and several other outdoor activities.

It was the first time since the pandemic that the Department of Fish and Game was able to hold the event.

Department directors say the community’s excitement made them glad to be back.

“It is so awesome to see the smiles on kids’ faces. It’s also really cool to see parents and kids interacting, learning something new, sometimes together. Sometimes it’s passing on a scale that maybe they participate in but haven’t got their kids into yet. But seeing those smiling faces makes it all worthwhile,” said Bower.

