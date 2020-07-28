MAMMOTH HOT SPRINGS, WY –

Employee Surveillance Testing

In partnership with the states of Montana and Wyoming and surrounding counties, over 1,000 COVID-19 tests have been conducted on Yellowstone employees over the past eight weeks. Another 455 tests were recently confirmed negative in the fifth (162 tests), sixth (244 tests), and ninth (49 tests) round of testing, bringing the total number of confirmed negative tests to 1,032. About 200 tests are currently pending. More information about the surveillance testing effort is available in park news releases dated June 30 and June 4.

Total tests conducted to date: 1,237

Total tests with negative results: 1,032

Total tests with positive results: 0

Total tests results pending: 205