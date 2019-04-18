Zombie-movie actor allegedly beat 2 women, made one taste his blood

A Georgia man known for producing and acting in a pair of zombie movies was arrested last week and accused of physically assaulting two women, including shoving his hand into one’s mouth so she could “taste his blood.”

Eliot Ryan Rutledge, 30, was charged with felony aggravated assault and false imprisonment as well as misdemeanor battery, simple battery and disorderly conduct, The Rome News-Tribune reported, citing court documents.

Investigators said Rutledge trapped a woman at his home in August 2018 by blocking the exits, then punched, poked and elbowed her.

The documents claimed Rutledge attacked the same woman at his home between June 2017 and October 2018. On one occasion, he allegedly “choked the victim, picked her up by the neck, slammed her into the front yard of [his home], and continued to choke her once she was on the ground.”

In January of this year, investigators said Rutledge choked and bit a second woman, causing bruises and severe lacerations. Less than two weeks later, Rutledge allegedly cut his fingers before shoving them into his alleged victim’s mouth.

He was being held without bond at the Floyd County Jail in Rome, about 70 miles northwest of Atlanta.

IMDB.com credited Rutledge with producing and acting in the 2017 short films “Gangsters and Zombies” and “Gangsters and Zombies II.”

The News-Tribune reported that he also acted in local productions, including the Rome Shakespeare Festival.

