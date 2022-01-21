BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Just like other Idaho residents, some animals at Zoo Boise are getting vaccinated against coronavirus.

KIVI-TV reports that so far, about half of the animals have received COVID-19 vaccinations.

The zoo is following the guidance of the U.S. Department of Agriculture and the Association of Zoos and Aquariums.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says the risk of animals spreading COVID-19 to humans is low, but it can happen.

Parks and Recreation Director Doug Holloway says Zoo Boise began rolling out its vaccination plan last year.

Animals who were at the highest risk of contracting the virus, like primates, otters and hoofed animals were vaccinated first.

