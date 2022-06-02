POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – The annual free day at Zoo Idaho is being postponed.

Originally scheduled for Saturday, June 4, 2022, the date will be re-scheduled sometime in August 2022. Zoo Idaho is working in partnership with Connections Credit Union to make this year’s free day possible.

“The annual Free Day is one of my favorite days of the year for Zoo Idaho. This year, we are having to move the event to August. We are still working on a day, but will make the date public the second we have one,” Zoo Idaho Superintendent Peter Pruett said. “It was a hard decision to postpone but we are excited to see everyone come August.”

Zoo Idaho is currently open seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. With around 25 acres of land, visiting Zoo Idaho gives park goers a chance to meet almost 100 animals at the park.

June Birthdays at the zoo:

Athena, red tailed hawk, June 1

Thrud, pronghorn, June 4

Apple, elk, June 6

Misty, mule deer, June 8

Izzy, pronghorn, June 17

Sabrina, mule deer, June 17

Rogue, bobcat, June 24

Lamb Chop, big horn sheep, exact June date unknown

Each year the zoo sees an annual attendance of about 31,100.

The post Zoo Idaho annual free-day postponed appeared first on Local News 8.