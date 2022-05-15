POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – On Saturday night, Zoo Idaho hosted their first Wildlife Waltz gala and auction.

Participants danced the night away all while helping out the zoo in the process.

The fundraiser will help the zoo with expansion, exhibit improvements and will help them offer more amenities for guests at the zoo.

“Events like this really are important for us, because it’s one of the ways that we are able to fundraise to help us to expand our offerings,” said Registrar Jessica Anderson. “Without these events, some people don’t even know that we exist and what we offer to our community.”

Zoo idaho is now open every day to the public from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m.

