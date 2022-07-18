IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Boo at the Zoo will return to the Idaho Falls Zoo on October 20, 21 and 22.

The trick-or-treat booths throughout the zoo are hosted by local businesses and organizations, and now is the time to sign up and reserve your booth space.

When you participate in Boo at the Zoo, your business/organization may be mentioned on the radio, posted on the zoo’s website, Facebook and Instagram pages, and included in event promotions.

Trick-or-treat booth space for for-profits is $150 and not-for-profits $50, and you must also provide the treats and items given away at your booth. Call Emily Holschuh at (208) 612-8421 or emily@tpzs.info to sign up your business to participate in Boo at the Zoo.

