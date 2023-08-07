Lottery players will have another shot at a massive Mega Millions jackpot. The estimated $1.55 billion prize up for grabs Tuesday night has been building for months thanks to 31 straight drawings without a jackpot winner. It now ranks as the third-largest lottery prize in U.S. history. Mega Millions jackpot winners are so rare thanks to incredibly long odds of 1 in 302.6 million. The last time someone won the game’s top prize was April 18. The $1.55 billion payout is for a winner who opts for an annuity, doled out over 30 years. Winners usually prefer a lump sum option, which for Tuesday would be about $757.2 million.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.