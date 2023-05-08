LAS VEGAS (AP) — Las Vegas police say an adult was shot and injured at a middle school in suburban Las Vegas. But law enforcement officials say they do not believe there was any further threat to the school as they searched for the shooter. The shooting was reported just before 12:40 p.m. Monday at Ed Von Tobel Middle School, about a 15-minute drive northeast of the Las Vegas Strip. No students were injured in the shooting. The school was placed on lockdown for about an hour while police cleared the campus. Police say the person who was shot was taken to a hospital but did not describe their injuries. Police also haven’t said whether the person who was shot was a school employee.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.