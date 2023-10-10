POWER COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) – A 25-year-old is in the Power County Jail after a pursuit in a stolen tractor Sunday.

At 7:56 p.m., the Power County Sheriff’s Office received a phone call on a non-emergency line from a male subject reporting a disturbance at a residence on North Pleasant Valley Road, approximately 10 miles northwest of American Falls. The disturbance involved a 25-year-old Gustavo Gonzalez-Palacios and members of his family. The reporting party said Gustavo was highly intoxicated and had left the residence on foot.

A Power County Sheriff’s Office deputy and an Idaho State trooper responded to the residence and spoke with family. The deputy and trooper checked the surrounding area and were unable to locate Gustavo.

At 10:02 p.m., the sheriff’s office received another phone call from the same male subject who had called in the disturbance earlier. During the second phone call, the subject advised dispatch Gustavo had been located, and he had stolen a tractor and was currently driving the tractor on Lamb Weston Road, northwest of American Falls.

At 10:07 p.m., deputies located the tractor travellng west on Lamb Weston Road. The driver of the tractor, later confirmed to be Gustavo Gonzalez-Palacios, failed to pull over and stop for the deputies who had activated their overhead emergency lights and sirens. Gustavo continued west on Lamb Weston Road, turning north on a field road travelling towards South Pleasant Valley Road.

The pursuit continued westbound on South Pleasant Valley Road and onto several other roads in the Pleasant Valley area of Power County. The pursuit ended on North Pleasant Valley Road, when Gustavo returned to his residence, parking the tractor near a garage.

Gustavo was taken into custody without incident. He was transported to the Power County Jail and booked in on grand theft and felony eluding. During the pursuit, speeds did not exceed 28 mph; however, two uninvolved vehicles were run off the road during the pursuit by the tractor. The owner of the tractor was located and contacted, and the owner confirmed no one had permission to operate or be in possession of the tractor during that specific timeframe.

No injuries or other property damage was reported, and subsequent charges are pending as there is damage to the tractor.

The American Falls Police Department and Idaho State Police assisted in the pursuit and arrest.