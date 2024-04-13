HONOLULU (AP) — One person died and multiple people were injured when a shuttle bus collided with pedestrians and concrete barriers at a Honolulu cruise ship terminal. Honolulu police said the crash occurred Friday when the shuttle bus driver mistook the gas pedal for the brake. The driver had dropped off customers at Pier 2 when bystanders noticed the bus was moving forward. The driver jumped in the driver’s seat and attempted to stop the vehicle when he stepped on the gas. A 68-year-old female pedestrian died. Paramedics took five others to emergency rooms, including four people in serious condition.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.