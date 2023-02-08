CHUBBUCK, Idaho (KIFI) – UPDATE: According to Chubbuck Police, at 5:20 p.m. an adult male was taken into custody, and officials believe there is no further on going threat to the community.

More information will be released later.

ORIGINAL: Officers with the Chubbuck Police Department as well as surrounding agencies are currently in the area of 4700 Yellowstone Ave in reference a possible shooting.

Yellowstone Ave has been shut down in the area, and officials are asking the public to avoid the area until further notice.