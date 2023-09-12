FREMONT COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) – A man was killed and another is in the hospital following a vehicle collision Tuesday at 12:11 p.m. on State Highway 33 at mile marker 103 in Fremont County.

According to Idaho State Police, a 2010 Chevrolet Impala driven by a 75-year-old Driggs man was traveling westbound, and a 1990 Chevrolet pickup truck, driven by a 78-year-old Teton man was traveling eastbound when the Impala crossed over the center line and struck the pickup truck head-on.

The driver of the Impala was not wearing a seatbelt and succumbed to his injuries. The driver of pickup truck was wearing a seatbelt and was transported by ground ambulance to a local hospital.

The roadway was blocked for about two hours, allowing emergency responders to assist those involved and clear the scene. Idaho State Police was assisted by Fremont County Sheriff’s Office, Madison County Sherriff’s Office, Fremont Fire and the Idaho Transportation Department.

This incident remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police.