NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Authorities say one person was killed and 11 others injured in a shooting in New Orleans’ Warehouse District. New Orleans police say they responded to a call late Sunday night to an address near the nightclub Republic NOLA, where a woman was found shot to death and several people were wounded by gunfire. The Advocate reports that five men and six women were injured. Kelsey Holt told the newspaper that she was staying in a nearby hotel, and saw dozens of people fleeing the nightclub. Holt said multiple people were running down the street as others leaned against the building.

