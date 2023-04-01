BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – Parents interested in taking on a leadership role in the Empowering Parents Grant Program have one month to apply for one of seven open positions on the Parent Advisory Council.

Parents will serve alongside Superintendent Debbie Critchfield to advise the State Board of Education on the best ways to implement, administer and improve the grant program. The council was established in Idaho Code 33-1032 and will include seven members. Three will be appointed by Governor Little, two by Senate Pro Tem Chuck Winder and two by Speaker of the House Mike Moyle. Superintendent Critchfield will serve as the nonvoting chair of the council.

“Sitting down with parents and truly understanding what is working with this program, what’s not working and how best to address these challenges is an incredible opportunity,” Superintendent of Public Instruction Debbie Critchfield said. “There is really no substitute for this kind of collaboration and I’m eager to see which Idaho parents will join me in improving the program for all Idaho families.”

Members will be expected to attend, either virtually or in person, multiple meetings throughout the year and provide input and recommendations over the course of a one-year term. They may be reappointed if they meet all eligibility criteria.

Click here to access the application materials. To apply, parents must undergo a background check and must have a student who is eligible for the program. Special preference will be given to applicants who have either applied for or intend to apply for funds.

The deadline to apply is April 30. Selected applicants will be announced May 15 and the council’s first meeting will be on June 1.