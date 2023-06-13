YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK (KIFI) – It has been one year since the flooding in Yellowstone National Park.

Rivers and streams swelled past the flood stage as storms dropped upwards of a foot of rain on top of an epic snow-melt.

Historic flooding wiped out roads, caused evacuations, and temporarily closed the park.

Correspondent Robert Ray spoke to the Yellowstone National Park superintendent about the rebuild on the first anniversary since the flood.