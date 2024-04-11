Denise Truscello/Getty Images for Caesars Entertainment

10 celebrities who have broken into the cannabis business

Martha Stewart and Snoop Dogg pose for a picture at the grand opening of The Bedford by Martha Stewart at Paris Las Vegas.

Gone are the days of the simple choice of smoking a joint or munching on a pot brownie to consume weed. The cannabis industry has made inroads just about everywhere you can imagine—think products like coffee pods, bath bombs, and toothpaste. As recreational and medicinal cannabis use becomes legal in more states across the U.S., companies are helping innovate how people use the plant.

Perhaps not surprisingly, many celebrities are at the forefront of the burgeoning cannabis industry. Sure, there are famously 420-friendly celebs like Snoop Dogg and Willie Nelson, who have openly supported the pot biz since long before its legalization. But many other actors, musicians, and even athletes have entered the game recently.

Though it’s relatively typical for the rich and famous to launch clothing lines and restaurants, the cannabis industry presents a new investment opportunity. Several celebrities have started everything from primo weed lines to pot accessory companies, and since these entrepreneurs bring their pre-existing fan bases with them, their business ventures often see significant success.

As we near 4/20, Stacker has researched which celebrities have found success in the cannabis industry thus far. You might find some unexpected names and faces on this list, so read on to learn who is making headlines in canna-business.



Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic // Getty Images

Martha Stewart

Martha Stewart smiling for a photo at the MTV Movie and TV Awards.

Home improvement and lifestyle guru Martha Stewart raised a few eyebrows in September 2020 when she debuted Martha Stewart CBD, a collaboration with cannabinoid company Canopy Growth. But Stewart’s CBD products are more for health and healing than recreational use, with fruit-flavored gummies to improve sleep, reduce stress, promote relaxation, and so on.

Stewart says her decision to launch Martha CBD stemmed from lackluster experiences with other edibles. She told People in a 2023 interview, “So many CBD gummies I’ve sampled have been disappointing because of the tough, chewy texture and unpleasant aftertaste, so I wanted to elevate this category by making CBD a more accessible and pleasurable experience.”



Astrid Stawiarz // Getty Images

Jim Belushi

Jim Belushi sitting in front of a mic with headphones on, with SiriusXM Satellite Radio logos and Sway’s Universe logos on posters behind him.

Actor and comedian Jim Belushi waded into the waters of the cannabis industry back in 2015 when he embarked on a weed-farming journey in southern Oregon. His efforts to get his brand, Belushi’s Farm, off the ground were chronicled in the Discovery Channel docuseries “Growing Belushi,” which premiered in 2020.

Once just 48 plants, Belushi’s Farm now consists of 93 acres of diverse cannabis strains enjoyed by consumers nationwide. Belushi has become a vocal advocate for those unfairly incarcerated because of cannabis and has since expanded his business to over a dozen states.



Ethan Miller // Getty Images

Carlos Santana

Carlos Santana speaks into a mic during a listening event for his album Africa Speaks.

In 2020, legendary guitarist Carlos Santana entered the legal weed biz with his brand Mirayo, a cannabis line that encompasses gummies, pre-rolled joints, and more. According to the Mirayo website, the company celebrates marijuana’s “ancient Latin heritage” with the ultimate goal of empowering users and freeing their minds for higher thinking.

Santana’s relationship with pot dates back to his childhood; his mother crafted traditional herbal remedies using the plant.



Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Gwyneth Paltrow

Gwyneth Paltrow poses at a 2023 event in front of a white background.

An intoxicating drink that will get you buzzed but won’t leave you hungover the next day? Beverage brand Cann has won over legions of customers (and millions of dollars in annual sales) with its variety of sparkling, THC-infused “social tonics” that promise to give you a little high without the nasty aftereffects that come with alcoholic beverages.

Gwyneth Paltrow invested early in the California-based company, which was co-founded by entrepreneurs Jake Bullock and Luke Anderson. Paltrow babysat Anderson during his childhood, and now, Anderson joked to the New York Post in 2022, “She supports me in selling drugs.”

Though cannabis drinks can be a famously tough sell, and oversupply issues have plagued California’s weed industry in recent years, Cann has defied the odds to rake in the dough.



Melinda Meijer/ISI Photos // Getty Images

Mike Tyson

Mike Tyson watching a 2023 tennis event.

Famous for throwing haymakers in the boxing ring, former world heavyweight champ Mike Tyson first ventured into the cannabis industry in 2018 with Tyson Ranch, a cannabis resort and product line. Tyson retooled the brand a few years later, and Tyson 2.0 kicked off in October 2021.

A longtime advocate for marijuana use, as he credits pot for vastly improving his mental health, Tyson continues to release innovative products that garner plenty of attention in the stoner world. Most recently, he dropped a line of ear-shaped edibles known as Mike Bites, a cheeky reference to the infamous 1997 match with Evander Holyfield when Tyson bit off a portion of the other fighter’s ear.



VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images

Jay-Z

Jay-Z accepts the Dr. Dre Global Impact Award on stage during the 66th Annual Grammy Awards in L.A.

Between music label Roc Nation and champagne brand Armand de Brignac, more popularly called Ace of Spades, Jay-Z is no stranger to the business world. In 2020, the rap mogul started the luxe cannabis company Monogram, famous for a $50 weed cigar called the OG Handroll (before you ask, yes, each one is rolled by hand).

But Monogram isn’t Jay-Z’s only foray into the industry—he also serves as the chief brand strategist for cannabis company Caliva. In 2021, he also launched a $10 million fund to help cannabis startups owned by entrepreneurs from underrepresented groups in the business world.



Astrida Valigorsky // Getty Images)

Cheech Marin and Tommy Chong

Cheech Marin and Tommy Chong pose at the Cheech & Chong’s Last Movie’ world premiere in 2024 in Austin, Texas.

If anything, it’s surprising that Cheech Marin and Tommy Chong didn’t enter the weed business sooner. The two rank as one of the most famous stoner duos in cinematic history, and Chong ran pot paraphernalia company Chong Glass until the company was seized during a 2003 federal crackdown on pot accessory sales.

The ensuing nine months of prison time, however, didn’t stop Chong from reteaming with Marin in 2020 to start Cheech & Chong’s Cannabis Co. Their pot is now available for legal purchase in more than a dozen states across the country. Cheech & Chong’s Cannabis Co. opened a slate of “dispensorias” and released a line of nonalcoholic, THC-infused seltzers.



Christopher Polk/Billboard via Getty Images

Snoop Dogg

Snoop Dogg attends an event at the Encore Beach Club at Wynn in 2024 in Las Vegas.

After briefly running the short-lived, Colorado-based weed brand Leafs by Snoop, rapper Snoop Dogg launched Death Row Cannabis in early 2023 through his iconic record company of the same name. Selling both indica- and sativa-dominant strains, Death Row Cannabis offers a variety of high-quality flowers in dispensaries across California and Michigan.

The D-O-double-G has publicly supported marijuana use and legalization since the early days of his career and has referred to himself as a “marijuana master.” Given the popularity of his buzzy new line, Death Row Cannabis fans seem to agree.



Ethan Miller // Getty Images

Seth Rogen

Seth Rogen speaks onstage during CinemaCon at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in 2023 in Las Vegas.

Considering the number of stoner comedies on Seth Rogen’s acting resume, plus Rogen’s openness about his off-screen marijuana use, a move into the cannabis industry seems like a no-brainer.

Co-founded by Rogen, screenwriter Evan Goldberg, and Michael Mohr in 2019, lifestyle brand Houseplant sells various CBD products like pre-rolled joints as well as a line of bespoke pot accessories. Think faceted glass grinders, colorful carry cases, and specially designed ceramic ashtrays made to Rogen’s high standards as both a pothead and a hobby potter.



Gary Miller/Getty Images for Shock Ink

Willie Nelson

Willie Nelson performs in concert in 2022 in Luck, Texas.

No list of cannabis entrepreneurs would be complete without country music crooner Willie Nelson, who’s nearly as well known for his weed proclivity as he is for songs like “On the Road Again.”

A comparatively early investor in the industry, Nelson released Willie’s Reserve in 2015. Nelson celebrated his 90th birthday in 2023, but as he performs on another cross-country tour and Willie’s Reserve continues to roll out in U.S. dispensaries, neither the singer nor his weed brand looks like they’ll slow down anytime soon. In fact, Nelson often says that his smoking habits are to thank for his longevity.

Story editing by Carren Jao. Copy editing by Kristen Wegrzyn. Photo selection by Clarese Moller.