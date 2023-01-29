By Sophia Saifi, CNN

Ten children were killed and seven were injured when a boat capsized on a lake in northern Pakistan Sunday, police said.

The boat was carrying 25 to 30 students when it capsized on the Tanda Dam Kohat, a lake in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. Rescue operations continue, police said.

Despite mass drownings occurring frequently in the country, due to overloaded, worn-out vessels overturning in its waters, many people in Pakistan cannot swim.

Women are particularly vulnerable in these situations since they typically wear full-coverage clothing, which weighs them down in the water, and a conservative culture discourages them from learning to swim.

The tragedy happened on the same day a bus crash in southern Pakistan killed 39 people.

