NEW YORK (AP) — Fiction writer and National Book Award finalist Aaliyah Bilal is among 10 winners of the Whiting Award for emerging authors. The other recipients include fellow fiction writers Yoon Choi, Gothataone Moeng and Ada Zhang. Each will be given $50,000. On Wednesday, the Whiting Foundation announced that Whiting prizes also were awarded to dramatists Shayok Misha Chowdhury and Frances Ya-Chu Cowhig, poets Taylor Johnson, Charif Shanahan and Elisa Gonzalez, and to poet-nonfiction writer Javier Zamora. The awards were established in 1985, with previous winners including Tony Kushner and Mary Karr.

