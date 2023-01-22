By Keith Allen and Tina Burnside, CNN

At least 10 people are dead after a mass shooting Saturday night in Monterey Park, California, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said.

Authorities responded to a business around 10:22 p.m. Saturday (1:22 a.m. ET Sunday) and found people “pouring out of the location, screaming,” Capt. Andrew Meyer said.

Homicide detectives from the sheriff’s department are assisting Monterey Park Police with the investigation, authorities said.

According to CNN affiliate KCAL/KCBS, a law enforcement news conference is expected Sunday morning.

Monterey Park is a city in Los Angeles County’s San Gabriel Valley, approximately seven miles east of downtown Los Angeles.

The shooting happened near the area of Monterey Park’s Lunar New Year festival, which was scheduled to take place until 9 p.m. on Garvey Avenue, between Garfield and Alhambra avenues.

Past Lunar New Year events in the city have drawn crowds estimated at over 100,000 people from across Southern California, according to the city. It’s unclear how many people were still gathered in the area when shots were fired.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.