By LORNE COOK

Associated Press

BRUSSELS (AP) — Almost a decade after a tragedy that many thought would reshape the European Union’s approach to migration, little of substance has changed. Attempts by people to enter the EU without authorisation in 2022 hit a six-year high. More than 900,000 people applied for EU asylum, overloading national capacities. The 27 EU countries are unable to bridge differences over which members should manage migrant arrivals and whether others should be obliged to help. At a Feb. 9-10 summit, EU leaders will focus on beefing up Europe’s borders and speedily expelling people not permitted to stay. Emphasis will be placed on a carrot-and-stick approach to persuade other countries to stop migrants leaving in the first place.