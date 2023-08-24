By Web staff
CHICAGO (WBBM) — The Chicago Bears are honoring our military service members at training camp today.
One hundred local service members will train like the team and compete in drills like the 40-yard dash, broad jump, and more.
It’s part of a new partnership between the Bears and USAA – which stands for United Services Automobile Association.
It’ll happen tonight at Halas Hall in Lake Forest.
