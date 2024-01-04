By Patrick Damp

HARRISBURG, Pennsylvania (KDKA) — It’s one of the most anticipated reveals of the year and today, we finally know what the 2024 Pennsylvania Farm Show Butter Sculpture will be this year.

On Thursday morning, Pennsylvania Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding unveiled the 2024 sculpture known as “A Table for All: Pennsylvania Dairy Connects Communities.”

The 1,000-pound diorama was designed and crafted by Jim Victor and Marie Pelton of Conshohocken, Pa., and it was created to reflect the theme of the 2024 Farm Show which is “Connecting Our Communities.”

“Pennsylvania’s $14 billion dairy industry provides jobs to 53,000 Pennsylvanians and makes up a third of our state’s food agriculture industry,” Secretary Redding said. “Our hardworking dairy farm families are connecting Pennsylvanians to opportunity and feeding our prosperity together.”

The sculpture depicts urban and rural Pennsylvanians around a table enjoying a meal with the backdrop of a city as well as a farm skyline.

“Agriculture plays an important role in all of our lives,” Walt Moore, outgoing chair of the state-supported Pennsylvania Center for Dairy Excellence said. “I’m proud that the wholesome food we produce brings people together. This year’s butter sculpture illustrates the important connection between farmers and their local communities.”

Once the Farm Show ends, the sculpture will be recycled at Reinford Farms and converted to renewable energy in the farm’s methane digester.

The 2024 Pennsylvania Farm Show kicks off on Saturday, January 6, and goes through Saturday, January 13 in Harrisburg at the Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex and Expo Center.

