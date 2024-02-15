BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – According to the Idaho Department of Agriculture, quagga mussels are still a threat, and officials are asking the state legislature to help fund the fight.

$11.6 million to mitigate quagga mussels was approved by the Idaho Joint Finance and Appropriations Committee.

The invasive species were discovered in the Snake River near Twin Falls in September 2023.

If left untreated, they can quickly take over waterways and clog pipes.

The ISDA used a copper based solution called natrix to eliminate the quagga mussels.

Inspection stations for quagga mussels still need to be funded as part of the plan as well as more testing for quagga mussel larvae.

“The state has and does test every water body in the state of and performed over 1,400 tests last year. They intend to double that this year because of the issue that we have,” Senator Van Burtenshaw said.

The funds to fight quagga mussels is part of the Idaho Department of Agriculture’s 2025 budget.