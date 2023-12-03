PADANG, Indonesia (AP) — The bodies of 11 climbers were recovered Monday after a furious eruption of the Mount Marapi volcano as Indonesian rescuers searched for at least 22 others reportedly missing. Mount Marapi spewed thick columns of ash into the sky in a sudden eruption Sunday and villages and towns were blanketed by volcanic debris. Eight climbers rescued Sunday were rushed to hospitals with burn wounds and one also had a broken limb. Rescuers on Monday morning found 11 bodies of climbers as they searched for those who still missing and rescued three others. Rescuers are still searching for 22 climbers reportedly still missing.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.