(CNN) — Eleven people abroad a Delta Airlines flight were taken to a hospital on Tuesday, August 29 after experiencing “severe turbulence” before landing in Atlanta, a company spokesperson told CNN.

The plane was carrying 151 passengers and 14 crew members from Milan when the turbulence happened, a Delta spokesperson said. The 11 people injured include crew members and passengers.

The extent of injuries was not immediately clear Tuesday.

“Delta Care Team members are mobilizing to connect with customers on Delta Flight 175 that experienced severe turbulence before landing safely in Atlanta Tuesday,” the spokesperson said.

The flight was located about 40 miles northeast of Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson Airport when the turbulence occurred, and it eventually landed safely, according to the Federal Aviation Agency.

“Our priority is taking care of our customers and crew who sustained injuries. We are grateful for the first responders who met the aircraft to provide medical attention and who are transporting the injured to the hospital,” the Delta spokesperson added.

